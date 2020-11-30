Snoop Dogg Is Ready To Sign Sports Commentator Contract For The Right Price

Snoop Dogg Is Ready To Sign Sports Commentator Contract For The Right Price

Snoop Dogg is now a free agent commentator and ready to take on his next career.

History was made Saturday night (Nov. 28) when retired boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. stepped into the ring. Both boxers are now over 50 year-olds, but brought out millions in the virtual crowd. While the bout was entertaining, it was a clear conclusion that Snoop Dogg stole the show. The legendary rapper served as a guest commentator alongside Sugar Ray Leonard. Snoop’s unprecedented and hilarious commentary sent Twitter into a frenzy during and after the fight. From NBA stars to sports analysts, Uncle Snoop received unanimous praise.

Snoop Dogg with the line of the night commentating for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr exhibition boxing bout "This s**t is like two of my uncles fighting at a barbecue!" 😂 #TysonJones #TysonJonesJr pic.twitter.com/4yferLxgFe — Gurms © (@GurmeetK_) November 29, 2020

Snoop Dogg’s commentary during Nate Robinson vs Jake Paul 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/UYCqY8iLZE — TrendingHub.ng (@TrendinghubN) November 29, 2020

And the winner is……………….

SNOOP DOGG for singing “OH PRECIOUS LORD” 🏆 during one of the funniest nights of 2020! Get all your 💐 KING 👑 🙏🏽 💕 — MARSHA AMBROSIUS © (@MarshaAmbrosius) November 29, 2020

I wanna hear @SnoopDogg be a commentator for every sport. Basketball, football, luge 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/b9KEDHG6NN — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 29, 2020

Are y’all listening to my man @SnoopDogg call this fight. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I’m loving this. Snoop’s the most entertaining part of this fight. He’s doing fantastic. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 29, 2020

My Unk @SnoopDogg is simply the greatest at whatever he does man!! Swiss Army Knife++++++ — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2020

All sporting events need to hire @SnoopDogg Somebody give him a contract on Monday!!! — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) November 29, 2020

If ESPN really wants to solve their Monday Night Football problem, they’ll write Snoop Dogg a blank check to do color commentary — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) November 29, 2020

Now Twitter is calling for the West Coast legend to sign a lucrative deal to host more sporting events in the future and he agrees. Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram to post a potential contract worth 3 year for $15 million dollars. For that type of entertaining, it is well worth eight figures.

Advertisement