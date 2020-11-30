Snoop Dogg is now a free agent commentator and ready to take on his next career.
History was made Saturday night (Nov. 28) when retired boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. stepped into the ring. Both boxers are now over 50 year-olds, but brought out millions in the virtual crowd. While the bout was entertaining, it was a clear conclusion that Snoop Dogg stole the show. The legendary rapper served as a guest commentator alongside Sugar Ray Leonard. Snoop’s unprecedented and hilarious commentary sent Twitter into a frenzy during and after the fight. From NBA stars to sports analysts, Uncle Snoop received unanimous praise.
Now Twitter is calling for the West Coast legend to sign a lucrative deal to host more sporting events in the future and he agrees. Snoop Dogg took to his Instagram to post a potential contract worth 3 year for $15 million dollars. For that type of entertaining, it is well worth eight figures.