It’s been a year packed with a ton of music and podcasts. Spotify is now giving its 2020 Wrapped to let fans know what everyone gravitated to.



This year Spotify’s stream count was led by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny who ran up 8.3 billion streams to become the most-streamed artist of 2020. Following Bad Bunny is Drake at No. 2 and J Balvin at No. 3. The top five is rounded out by Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.



Billie Eilish goes back-to-back as Spotify’s most-streamed female artist, with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande at the second and third spots and Dua Lipa and Halsey rounding out the top five.



The most-streamed song of the year is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with nearly 1.6 billion streams. The second single was Tones And I’s “Dance Money,” followed by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.”



On the podcast side, The Joe Rogan Experience takes the number one slot, coming in second and third are TED Talks Daily and The Daily. The top five is rounded out by The Michelle Obama Podcast and the comedy show Call Her Daddy.



You can see all the lists below.



Most Streamed Artists Globally

Most Streamed Female Artists

Most Streamed Albums Globally

Most Streamed Songs Globally

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally

Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists

U.S. Most Streamed Songs

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

U.S. Most Popular Podcasts

U.S. Most Popular Podcast Genres