Cardi B apparently hosted a Thanksgiving gathering with over two dozen attendees and the Internet dragged her for being socially irresponsible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“12 kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit !!” the Bronx rapper tweeted over the weekend.

We were nationally advised to limit the gatherings for the upcoming holiday season to avoid spikes in COVID-19 cases, therefore, trolls were prompted to call Cardi out.

She addressed the backlash on Sunday saying she didn’t mean to offend anyone with her holiday celebration. “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1,” she tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The “WAP” rapper added that she gets tested regularly along with anyone who works with her. “ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.ImIn the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !” she posted.

Cardi B also published a subtle clap back, “People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world,” she tweeted.

Points were made, but the public wouldn’t have known about Cardi’s packed Thanksgiving celebration if she never announced it.