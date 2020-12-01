Joe Budden and Migos. Vic Mensa calling DJ Akademiks a bitch. Joe Budden school Lil Yachty on industry contracts and money. Star coming in and making everything different. Everyday Struggle has definitely given us our fair share of moments.



Hip-Hop’s First Take, currently hosted by Nadeska Alexis, Akademiks, and Wayno, will be wrapping up on December 17. The show first premiered in April of 2017, co-created and hosted at the time by Budden.



“Thursday, December 17 is going to be the final episode of Everyday Struggle,” Alexis announced. “For those of you who have been rocking with us since April 2017, you know this has been a very very eventful ride. We’ve had a lot of highs, a lot of lows and I think this is really the end of an era.”

It’s the End of an Era 😢😢



But we’re still rocking out with y’all till Dec. 17!!!



Thank you to our fans and for all the support ❤️



WATCH: https://t.co/wctAi5auHK pic.twitter.com/BFyp2B90mN — Everyday Struggle (@EverydayStrugg) November 30, 2020

A reason for the end of the show was not specifically stated, however, Akademiks states his role as a controversial figure, and run-ins with Chrissy Tiegen and Freddie Gibbs played a part.



“Yes, it was a very weird moment with the Chrissy Teigen thing, but it wasn’t only that. I received calls from them about other content that they felt I probably shouldn’t been engaged in,” Akademiks said. “I specifically told them, ‘Listen, while you may look at me as the ‘guy’ on your show, I have a whole different brand to run.’”



You can see his Twitch stream below.