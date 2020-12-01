According to a confirmed report, Detroit emcee BandGang Paid Will has reportedly died. He was only 27 years old.

Even though there are very little details surrounding Will’s death, however, TheSource.com will update the details surrounding his untimely death as they develop.

BandGang Paid Will is best known for his underground projects Heavy Weights, Br6nx Baby, Testers, Applying Pressure, and Young N***a World.

Advertisement

The Source Magazine/The Northstar Group send condolences to his family and friends.