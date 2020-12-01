According to a report from TMZ, Famous Dex has been named as a suspect in a domestic violence incident after there was a SWAT standoff at the rapper’s home yesterday morning.

Police say that someone called 911 after a fight between Dex and his former girlfriend turned violent and the caller claimed that the rapper had a weapon in the home. The police found the woman with cuts on her, which prompted them to call SWAT for backup.

When authorities entered the home, Dex was not present, however, he was listed as the lone suspect on the felony domestic violence report.

Dex has yet to respond to the authorities’ investigation.