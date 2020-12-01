Monica has come back after being in the game for over 20 years with a new hit single featuring Lil’ Baby, “TRENCHES.” The song was first heard during Monica’s VERZUZ battle with Brandy.

As the video starts out, Lil’ Baby raps with a warning of don’t play with him when it regards to his loyalty and Monica comes in with her beautiful voice after. In the scene, she brought a cake out to the welcome home party while feasting a Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends. Monica recently announced that she will be releasing her upcoming album early next year.

Peep the visual below.

