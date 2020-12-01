NPR Tiny Desk continues to work at home with the artists for their tiny desk concert series. Atlanta’s own Mulatto is next up by bringing her Clayton Co swag to the series by performing hit singles: “He Say She Say,” “Blame Me,” and “Youngest N Richest.”

She recently released her debut album, Queen of da Souf, as she remains the throne of that with her impeccable flow and rhymes with a pretty face to die for. She has been featured on numerous musicians’ projects and songs that have become a fan favorite.

As she remains to represent that she that “B***ch from da Souf,” watch her seven-minute performance on how she got it out the mud with no handouts above.

