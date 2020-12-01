Offset Says Migos Is Back In Studio: “It’s Up For 2021”

Offset Says Migos Is Back In Studio: “It’s Up For 2021”

Back in January 2018, Migos dropped their multi-platinum album, Culture II. The album produced a number of hits. Those including “Stir Fry” the Drake assisted, “Walk It, Talk It,” “Motorsports with Nicki Minaj & Cardi B and more. Since then, Quavo, Offset and Takeover have all released solo projects and tapped into a number of other business ventures. Their almost 3 year absence left fans to ponder on the return of the ATL trio.

Well the wait is almost over. Offset took to his Twitter to inform fans that the superstar trio are back in the lab and working on their next project.

“Me qua n take in studio now,” said the 28 year-old rapper. “It’s up for 2021.”

Advertisement

Me qua n take in studio now

It’s up for 2021 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 1, 2020

Migos released two tracks this year including “Need It” with NBA Youngboy and “Racks 2 Skinny.” Both tracks did not compare to their catchy club bangers of the past, but it looks like they are looking to change that in the new year.