Words by: Sentwali Holder

With the coronavirus pandemic causing an unpredictable climate for productions around the world, the Netflix series, Queen Sono, is the latest title to be canceled.

What made this show so important to the culture was this was Netflix’s first original “script to screen original series” produced out of the continent of Africa. Toplined by Peal Thusi, the story followed Queen Sono, a “highly trained spy in a South African agency whose purpose is to better the lives of African citizens. While taking on her most dangerous mission yet, she must also face changing relationships in her personal life.” In addition to Thusi, Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende, Loyiso Madinga, Rob Van Vuuren, Kate Liquorish, Khathu Ramabulana, and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa we are signed on to return for the second season. The story would have continued with “Queen search for the truth as her newfound need for revenge takes her on a mission across Africa. All while she deals with her family’s past and her complicated love life.”

Channel24 was advised by Netflix that “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of Queen Sono. We are incredibly proud of the Diprente team for sharing their audacious vision and bringing it to life with Netflix. A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series. Netflix is also grateful to the amazing efforts shown by the cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world.”

Writer and director Kagiso Lediga said, “We wrote a beautiful story that spanned the continent but unfortunately could not be executed in these current trying times.” The sentiment was shared by Thusi who said “It’s so incredible that we as a team got a lifetime opportunity to make history together as there will never be another ‘first’ African Netflix original series. I’m proud of the work we did, but everything happens for a reason. I am excited about what the future holds.”

The end of Queen Sono comes after the cancellations of I Am Not Okay with This and The Society, which too, were canceled due to production challenges due to the pandemic. But Netflix’s second script-to-screen original out of Africa, Blood & Water, survived the proverbial axe and is currently in production after it was renewed for season 2.