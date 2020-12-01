Rick Ross has something new to let you know about at the Bel-Aire Towers. Ross has entered a strategic partnership with Jetdoc, the fastest-growing Telehealth company which provides affordable access to healthcare to millions.



Ricky Rozay will operate as an equity partner, advisor and spokesperson, leading to appearances in creative campaigns, digital and television ads and other promotional activations designed to educate and inform consumers of this innovative new offering in healthcare.



“As an active artist and businessman, I often don’t have time to see a doctor. I’d make excuses and prioritize my healthcare second to my hustle. Jetdoc is a convenient and affordable alternative to going into a doctor’s office. To me, it’s really the future of healthcare. I wanted to be a part of empowering people to take control of their health regardless of their circumstances. Jetdoc puts the power of managing our health into our own hands,” said Rick Ross.



Jetdoc is founded by healthcare veteran and entrepreneur Tommy Duncan to offer affordable virtual healthcare with instant access to telehealth sessions with board-certified doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. Priced at just $20 for a one-time virtual urgent care visit or a $10 unlimited monthly membership, Jetdoc fits into every budget. Jetdoc will also provide free Jetdoc DiscountRx Cards for up to 85% off retail prices for prescription medicine at most major retailer pharmacies.



“Healthcare isn’t just a passion for me, it’s a must,” says Duncan. “I had a stroke when I was 30 and despite working in the industry, I still had difficulty in getting proper care. So with Jetdoc, we created a tool that empowers everyone to take control and affordably manage their own healthcare. Adding Rick Ross to the team made perfect sense because he immediately understood our mission and he embodies the spirit of both ownership in both health and business.”



The Jetdoc app is now in beta and servicing patients in Florida with additional states to launch at the beginning of 2021. Users can sign up at jetdoc.com.