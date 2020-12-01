Snoop Dogg knows his worth. After becoming one of the more discussed components of this weekend’s Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. card, fans want to hear more of Snoop at sporting events. What’s the cost? A smooth 15 mil.



Snoop hit Instagram and shared an image of a tweet that referred to him as “Barkley on steroids” and a “natural commentator.”



The tweet then said a three-year $15 million deal is the asking price before tagging ESPN, Fox Sports and the NBA on TNT.



Any of these places you would prefer to see Uncle Snoop?