Three time NBA Champion JaVale McGee is having himself a good 2020.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man announced over the weekend that he had been nominated for a Grammy. McGee is credited as a producer on Justin Bieber’s Changes. The project is in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album.

McGee contributed to the sixth track on Bieber’s album, which is entitled “Available.” He did so under his music name, Pierre. McGee also released a solo rap album in 2018.

McGee becomes the fourth athlete to be nominated for a Grammy. Muhammad Ali was nominated for the Grammy award twice in his lifetime along with Magic Johnson and Oscar Del La Hoya.