Teanna Trump Wants Someone to ‘Take Her To The O,’ Lil Reese Down to Help

Hey Chicago, don’t be surprised if you catch Teanna Trump around O-Block. The famous pornstar asked to be taken to the O and Lil Reese is down for assistance.



Trump tweeted “Somebody take me to the O” the phrase became common after King Von’s single “Took Her To The O.” The famed block became popular from shout-outs from Chief Keef.



“wya we got you,” Lil Reese responded.

You can see Trump and Reese’s exchange below. If you have yet to hear “Take Her To The O” you can tap in below as well.