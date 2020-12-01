On this day in 1986, the founder and leader of the Almighty Zulu Nation Afrika Bambaataa and the Soulsonic Force released Planet Rock: The Album on Tommy Boy Records. The LP was a collection of seven songs recorded by the group, with the main single being the group’s most recognizable hit, “Planet Rock.”

Members of the international music pioneers Kraftwerks as well as contributions from rap legend Melle Mel and go-go music icons Trouble Funk added on to the eclecticism of this project. Kraftwerks’ “Trans-Europe Express” and “Numbers” were sampled, or interpolated as it was done on analog, for the lead single and title track, which was recorded and released four years before the album dropped.

Salute to Afrika Bambaataa and the entire Soulsonic Force for this classic piece that will forever be a part of Hip Hop history!

Advertisement