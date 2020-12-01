Travis Scott hits the cover of Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 30 issue, highlighting his $100 million dollar year.



The Astroworld creator spoke with the publication about his efforts to partner with major corporations, leading to rethinking their brains and the relationships of celebrities and corporations.



In the store, Scott revealed he is working on a hard seltzer with AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer and while also running up the score with big brands like PlayStation, General Mills, McDonald’s, and Fortnite.

The 2021 Forbes Under 30 list honors 600 honorees, in 20 different categories including; art & style, consumer tech, education, energy, enterprise tech, finance, food & drink, games, healthcare, Hollywood & entertainment, manufacturing, marketing & advertising, media, music, retail, science, social entrepreneurship, social media, sports and venture capital.



You can read the story here and see the cover below.