As we near the end of the year, YouTube has announced the top trending videos of 2020. The releases are composed of a mix of content released before and during the pandemic, detailing the change the world experiences.



Topping the Top Trending Videos list with over 29 million views was Dave Chappelle’s 8:46, in which the stellar comedian gave his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd.



The top music video was Future and Drake’s “Life is Good,” which pulled in over 1 billion views.



You can see both the Top Trending Videos and Top Music Videos List below.



TOP TRENDING VIDEOS OF 2020

1. 8:46 – Dave Chappelle – Netflix is a Joke

2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder – Mark Rober

3. First Debate Cold Open – Saturday Night Live

4. We Broke Up. – jeffrreestar

5. I Bought The World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) – MrBeast

6. I’m Coming Out. – NikkieTutorials

7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE – Dream

8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes – NBC

9. Quarantine Stereotypes – Dude Perfect

10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 – SomeGoodNews

TOP TRENDING MUSIC VIDEOS OF 2020

Advertisement

1. Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)

3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid (Official Video)

4. NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)

5. Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]

6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]

7. Roddy Ricch – The Box [Official Music Video]

8. Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top [Official Music Video]

10. Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)