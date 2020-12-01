As we near the end of the year, YouTube has announced the top trending videos of 2020. The releases are composed of a mix of content released before and during the pandemic, detailing the change the world experiences.
Topping the Top Trending Videos list with over 29 million views was Dave Chappelle’s 8:46, in which the stellar comedian gave his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd.
The top music video was Future and Drake’s “Life is Good,” which pulled in over 1 billion views.
You can see both the Top Trending Videos and Top Music Videos List below.
TOP TRENDING VIDEOS OF 2020
1. 8:46 – Dave Chappelle – Netflix is a Joke
2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder – Mark Rober
3. First Debate Cold Open – Saturday Night Live
4. We Broke Up. – jeffrreestar
5. I Bought The World’s Largest Firework ($600,000) – MrBeast
6. I’m Coming Out. – NikkieTutorials
7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE – Dream
8. Ricky Gervais’ Monologue – 2020 Golden Globes – NBC
9. Quarantine Stereotypes – Dude Perfect
10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 – SomeGoodNews
TOP TRENDING MUSIC VIDEOS OF 2020
1. Future – Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake
2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)
3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg – We Paid (Official Video)
4. NLE Choppa – Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)
5. Cardi B – WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]
6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]
7. Roddy Ricch – The Box [Official Music Video]
8. Drake – Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk
9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Lil Top [Official Music Video]
10. Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)