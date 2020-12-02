An anti-LGBTQ+ politician resigned on Tuesday after he was caught fleeing a 20+ man ‘sex party’ during the lockdown in Belgium.

According to CNN, Jozsef Szajer revealed on his website that he had sent in his resignation on Sunday after officers raided an orgy with around 20 men in a Brussells bar on Friday night. He was caught trying to flee the scene through a first-floor apartment window and injured himself while trying to slide down a drainpipe.

Upon being discovered by authorities found him, he knew he was in deep trouble and did not have any form of identification on him. Not only is breaking COVID-19 measures in Belgium punishable for up to 250 euros ($300 USD), but he was also caught with a backpack full of narcotics. He was then escorted to his home where he had to prove his identity.

“I deeply regret for violating the COVID restrictions, it was irresponsible on my part. I am ready to stand for the fine that occurs,” said Szàjer.

Szajer has recently voiced his anti-LGBTQ+ views and his disapproval for women’s rights across the world. He is also a founding member of Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party and one of the authors of Hungary’s 2010 constitution which defined marriage as being between a man and a woman.