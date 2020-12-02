Casanova Facing Life in Prison After Alleged Involvement in Racketeering, Drug Charges & More

On Tuesday (Dec. 1) New York rapper Casanova was one of 18 men hit with a RICO charge and more. The men along with Casanova are allegedly members of the ‘Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation’ gang. The alleged activity also includes the murder of a 15-year-old, drug trafficking, money fraud, and more.

According to reports, the Roc Nation rapper is expected to face life in prison with a mandatory minimum of 10 years if convicted. FBI New York’s Assistant Director released a full statement regarding the indictment, saying that “Gorilla Stone is actually not ‘untouchable.”

18 Members Of The “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation” Gang Charged With Racketeering, Murder, Narcotics, Firearms, And Fraud Offenses



ADIC Sweeney: "Gorilla Stone is actually not 'untouchable.'"



Full statement belowhttps://t.co/GsMxEdJInr pic.twitter.com/6ki1YgFJEo — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

The feds state that 17 of the 18 men are being held in custody. As of right now, Casanova, born Caswell Senior, is a fugitive according to the FBI. They took to their Twitter to let the public know of their current search.

We are still looking for Caswell Senior, aka Casanova, in connection with this case. He has connections to both NY and NJ. If you have information about his whereabouts, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/W38fCnBFpt — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) December 1, 2020

