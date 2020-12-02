

Often times, hip hop is impacted by street culture and Vice versa. The artists who escape the perils of the environment often do so while maintaining certain attachments that ultimately help others in the same situation.

Today, The Chicago Tribune that Chicago hip-hop artist G Herbo is facing federal charges including aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting a larger fraud scheme.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III grew up on the Southeast Side in an area dubbed “Terror Town.”

The 14-count indictment alleges Herbo was involved in a defrauding scheme alongside eight other defendants. Among the defendants is alleged leader Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, identified in court documents as a “promoter and manager of rappers, particularly those in the Chicago area.”

Other charges included in the indictment include wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, amongst others. Official court documents state that the defendants participated in alleged schemes dating back to 2016, where they would “defraud numerous businesses and individuals throughout the United States by possessing, using, and transferring unauthorized and stolen payment and card account information” to “obtain valuable goods and services.”

The indictment shows those goods and services include private jet charters, exotic car rentals, designer puppies, and more.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb and the others involved. We will keep you posted as more details are made available