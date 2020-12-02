Dennis Schroder is ready to do big things for the Los Angeles Lakers. The new Lakers point guard told the media during the opening of training camp that he doesn’t want to come off the bench and believes he should be the team’s starting point guard.

“I did this off the bench stuff already the last two years in OKC,” Schroder said, per Bill Oram of The Athletic. “I think with LeBron [James] and AD [Anthony Davis], I can be helpful as a starter in the PG position.”

The Lakers acquired Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month. Schroder averaged 18.9 points and 4.0 assists per game off the bench last season, finishing in second place for Sixth Man of the Year.

Schroder has a case here for the starting job. James isn’t getting any younger and Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley no longer on the roster, it would make perfect sense for Schroder to be inserted into the starting point guard position