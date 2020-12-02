Evander Holyfield wants to go a few more rounds with Mike Tyson.

Holyfield’s representatives issued a press release on Tuesday in which the former heavyweight champion called out Tyson. Holyfield says he was confused when Tyson chose to fight Roy Jones Jr., but he now believes Tyson was using the Jones fight as a “tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me.”

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses. … Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike,” Holyfield said. “But a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us. There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen.”

While Tyson did look like he still got something left in the tank. Unfortunately, Holyfield wants to empty that tank.

“No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies,” Holyfield said. “Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

While a third fight between these two legends would have been great to see in the 90s, after the success of Tyson vs Jones jr, there is a lane for the third fight to generate attention and money.