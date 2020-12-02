Ice Cube received backlash after meeting with Donald Trump about his Contract With Black America. The Hip Hop legend took a hiatus following the commotion and posted a video on Monday explaining his silence, and reassured that he hasn’t abandoned his political agenda.

“I know a lot people been wondering where I’ve been. I was real active before the election, talking about what’s needed, you know, specifically for the Black community,” he began. “About 10 days or two weeks before the election, I pushed back all the way pretty much until now because I just felt there was a lot of noise, a lot of poison, a lot of people with they own agendas—personal agendas or party agendas—and they really wanted to attack me for what I was doing because it was outside of the line of what they was doing, or what they believed need to be done.”

Cube went on to say he isn’t concerned about WHO the President is but WHAT they do to benefit the Black community. “So that’s the agenda: to push whatever candidate that’s in power—Republican or Democrat—to do what needs to be done,” he said. “I think we’ve focused on one party way too long … I just believe that when you really look at the problems we’re going through, it’s bipartisan. You’re really trippin’ if you don’t look at both sides of the aisle and push both sides of the aisle to fix the problem. What’s wrong with that? I think we gotta try that, because our problems are not being solved.”

Ice Cube has been working with other companies to update his CWBA, recognizing that there were flaws. He also fired shots at those who were against his decision to meet with Trump.

“All the people who dissed what I was doing, you know, I’ma just watch to see what you get out of the whole deal,” he said. “You talkin’ about I was worried about getting some taxes or some shit. Yeah right. Anybody that would go through all this for some fucking taxes is an idiot … I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing—behind the scenes, in front of the scenes … That’s it.”