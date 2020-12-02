Jimmy Butler really is Dwyane Wade 2.0. After becoming the on-court cornerstone of the Miami HEAT, Jimmy Butler is also signing with Li-Ning.
ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports the Miami HEAT superstar will sign a multi-year deal with the Chinese sneaker company. The deal will bring Butler his own signature sneaker and the contract will be lengthy.
Jimmy will wear the Li-Ning Yushuai 14 Boom model during the season that will start in three weeks.
You can see the details from DePaula below.
SOURCE SPORTS: Jimmy Butler Signs with Li-Ning, Set to Receive Signature Shoe
Jimmy Butler really is Dwyane Wade 2.0. After becoming the on-court cornerstone of the Miami HEAT, Jimmy Butler is also signing with Li-Ning.