Jimmy Butler really is Dwyane Wade 2.0. After becoming the on-court cornerstone of the Miami HEAT, Jimmy Butler is also signing with Li-Ning.

ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports the Miami HEAT superstar will sign a multi-year deal with the Chinese sneaker company. The deal will bring Butler his own signature sneaker and the contract will be lengthy.

Jimmy will wear the Li-Ning Yushuai 14 Boom model during the season that will start in three weeks.

You can see the details from DePaula below.