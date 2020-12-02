Jimmy Butler really is Dwyane Wade 2.0. After becoming the on-court cornerstone of the Miami HEAT, Jimmy Butler is also signing with Li-Ning.



ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports the Miami HEAT superstar will sign a multi-year deal with the Chinese sneaker company. The deal will bring Butler his own signature sneaker and the contract will be lengthy.



Jimmy will wear the Li-Ning Yushuai 14 Boom model during the season that will start in three weeks.



You can see the details from DePaula below.

Li-Ning officially welcomes @JimmyButler to the brand.



What would you want to see for Jimmy’s 1st signature shoe?



The 30 year-old company has nearly 6,500 stores throughout China, making for a huge royalty & branding potential for Butler. https://t.co/tcRP3bvav2 pic.twitter.com/zDsUp4camg — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 2, 2020