Keke Palmer was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome and she opened up about the struggles that came with it.

The actress posted up a raw, unfiltered photo of her acne and revealed that her diagnosis caused it.

“Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea,” Palmer captioned her Instagram photos. “My acne has been so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed. I tried EVERYTHING.”

The former talk show host says she did everything she had to do to treat POS including her prescription and diet.

“I did all that, I ate all the ‘right’ things, my blood tests were fine. But it took ME taking a personal look into my family that has a history of diabetes and obesity, to understand what was ACTUALLY happening with me,” she continued.

Keke Palmer called out the doctors who didn’t take her concerns seriously. “I’m posting this to say that it’s okay and we can help ourselves. My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself,” she shared. “I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis.”