Well, it’s looking like the Los Angeles Lakers are lining things up for a run at a few NBA Championships. The team is taking steps to lock in key players to keep chemistry high and wins piling up.

Lebron James has officially agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension with the Lakers according to agent Rich Paul.

James is still under contract for this upcoming season at $39.2 million. He had a player option for the 2021-22 season at $41.0 million, and the extension will run through the 2022-23 season, superseding that player option and giving him a slight raise. A solid business move yet again by James’ team.

James was named the 2020 NBA Finals MVP after leading the Lakers past the Miami Heat. He is the first and only player in NBA history to win the award with three different franchises. We can’t forget he also won the award with the Miami Heat in 2012 and ’13 and Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Suffice it to say, the man deserves to be paid. He does take his team to the finals every year. And with Lebron James on board, a Championship is possible.