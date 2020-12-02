Lil’ Yachty will have his own coin in cryptocurrency. Forbes announced Lil Boat will enter the market valued at over $500 billion dollars. It will be introduced as a new coin, YachtyCoin, that operates of social tokens. The coin holds the entertainer’s name and it gives leverage that people will purchase through the coin. It can be traded on centralized exchanges.

His coin will be introduced as a Swiss-based platform Fyooz. When taking ownership of the coin, you will be a shareholder/investor in his career. They will receive access to more than the average listener.