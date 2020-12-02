The arrival of December marked the opening of NBA Training camps for the 2020-21 season. ESPN has revealed which games we will see during the NBA Christmas slate.



The pack of five games will be headlined by rising Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic and reigning NBA Champion LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.



Additional games will see Jimmy Butler and the Miami HEAT take on NBA phenom Zion Williamson and New Orleans Pelicans. Steph Curry will make his Christmas return as the Golden State Warriors will play Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.



The NBA will get their first Christmas look at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their Christmas tango with the Boston Celtics and the final game will be the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.



Any of these games stand out for you?

