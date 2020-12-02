Oh, the nostalgia! For true fans of the culture, Lil Wayne has finally dropped his highly-anticipated project, No Ceilings 3, hosted by DJ Khaled.

The New Orleans legend gave us a solid, 20 track project that clocks in at a little over an hour and takes us back down a road so many of us remember extremely well. Starting with small teasers from DJ Khaled on Instagram.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” Lil Wayne told Complex “Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!”

The project gives fans a few interesting features and guest appearances from top tier artists like Drake on “BB King Freestyle” and Atlanta’s Young Thug on “Out West.” He also brings on board, newcomers Hoodbaby and Euro. Wayne also enlists Young Money family Gudda Gudda and Cory Gunz. In a proud dad move, Wayne taps in his sons Young Kam Carter, Lil Tune, and Young Carter on “Kam,” “FL4M3$” and “Hollywood” respectively. And the youth don’t disappoint. Easy to tell they’ve been groomed by one of the greatest to ever do it.

Lil Wayne continues the tradition of rapping over popular previously “used” beats and follows its two predecessors from 2015 and 2009. For this installment of the series, we hear the New Orleans rapper jumping on cuts like the late Pop Smokes “Dior,” “Shake the Room” and “For the Night,” Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” and Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE” to name a few.

Wayne initially announced the project in August 2016, by confirming that both No Ceilings 3 and Tha Carter VI were on the way. There are also rumors buzzing of other projects on the horizon, including a new Nicki Minaj album, The collaboration “I Can’t Feel My Face 2” with Juelz Santana, and even a follow up to Collegrove 2 with 2 Chainz.

Last week, Wayne was hit with felony weapons charges that stem from a discovery on his private plane in 2019, which could land him jail for 10 years if he’s convicted.

Only a couple of months ago, Lil Wayne was under fire for his seemingly strong allegiance to President Donald Trump. And if nothing else, he added a little fuel to the fire with the lyrics, “Workin’ on my demons, that’s beautiful Bae off that Reisling, she’s super loose I’m smoking, she says pass it, she’s doing to much Haven’t done my taxes, f—ing with Trump”

No Ceilings 3- Track list

1. “V8”

2. “B.B. King Freestyle” featuring Drake

3. “Lamar”

4. “For the Night”

5. “Something Different”

6. “Life Is Good”

7. “Peggy Bundy”

8. “Out West” featuring Young Thug

9. “Church” featuring Hoodbaby, Euro and Gudda Gudda

10. “Comme De Garcon”

11. “Deep End”

12. “Drag ‘Em” featuring Gudda Gudda

13. “Drive Bys” featuring Vice Versa

14. “FL4M3$” featuring Lil Tune

15. “Three-Headed Goat” featuring Cory Gunz and YD

16. “Hollywood” featuring Young Carter

17. “Kam” featuring Young Kam Carter

18. “Kamilla” featuring Jay Jones

19. “2Diamonds”

20. “Afro”