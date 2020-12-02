The podcast industry is growing. The latest to throw his hat in the ring is Pharrell Williams, who has announced the OTHERtoneMEDIA podcast network.



The network will begin with a podcast hosted by P, along with Scott and Fam-Lay, called OTHERtone. The first episode will hit on December 7 and described as “a glimpse into the minds of our culture’s unicorns—how they think about life, art, and everything in between.”



“We’re excited to use OTHERtone as a platform to share inspiration with people at a time when inspiration is scant,” Pharrell said. “We want people to be inspired by the people who inspire us.”



OTHERtone can be heard on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more.