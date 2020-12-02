According to a confirmed report from the Orlando Sentinel, Spectacular Smith, a member of the singing group Pretty Ricky, was arrested on Sunday for hitting a worker at Disney World Sunday.

Police allege that while waiting in line for a ride through Animal Kingdom, Smith gave off a fake sneeze and then shouted “coronavirus”.

Smith was asked to leave twice by one of the Disney workers, but Smith refused. When the worker attempted to block Smith from moving forward in the line, the millennial singing group member punched the worker twice.

Smith was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.