Rosie Perez revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last year.

The actress said she “contracted COVID when we flew to Bangkok,” to shoot for HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

“At that time, they were saying it’s a new respiratory tract infection. It’s a virus that’s going around. We don’t really know what it is and what it does, but it attacks the respiratory system first and then travels to other parts of your body,” Perez explained.

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was terrifying,” she continued. “I remember my manager was with me, and I said, “Tarik, don’t let me die in Bangkok.” And he goes, “Oh my God, you’re scaring me.” And the head of the ICU says, ‘You should be scared, sir. This is serious. We’re going to have to put her in a separate room.’”

Perez says that her doctor advised her to wear masks anytime she’s out or interact anyone. “I remember the doctor saying to me, ‘The mask that you have on, the mask that I have on, every time you go outside, every time you meet someone wear that mask — not just for you, but to protect them too.’ And I haven’t forgotten it,” she said.

Subsequently production was impacted but there were only “two and a half more episodes to do,” Rosie said, who detailed the coronavirus protocols upon her return.

“I was very nervous, but when I got on set, everything was run so efficiently. I was like, ‘This looks like the movie, “Contagion.”‘ It was bizarre. Standing in line for the COVID test, having hair and makeup with the goggles and the face masks, and then the face shields and the blue emergency room gowns. They took every precaution possible,” Perez said. “They were really professional about it, real champs, and put everyone at ease.”