Larsa Pippen, the wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, was spotted holding hands last week with NBA player Malik Beasley and Beasley’s wife Montana Yao feels like she doesn’t even know her man anymore.

Pippen and Beasley were spotted together last week, even though the 24 year old basketball player was slated to be home in Minnesota for his birthday, but it appears that he celebrated his birthday with the 46-year-old Larsa.

Yao wrote on her Instagram story on Tuesday, “Wow, I don’t even know this man…this is wild y’all…I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all.”

