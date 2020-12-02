Move over Michael Jordan, Steph Curry is on your block now.

Curry and Under Armor announced the Curry Brand extensions, with its goal to rival that of Nike and the Jordan Brand.

The new line, which launches on CurryBrand.com this week, features shoes and clothes for a number of sports including basketball and golf. Over time, the brand will be expanded to more categories including running and women’s. Performance basketball footwear will be available on Dec. 11, in time for holiday gift-giving.

For Under Armour, the line is widely seen as an attempt to compete with Nike’s Jordan Brand, which does over $3 billion in annual sales — UA’s total revenue for the year ending Sept. 30 was $4.51 billion. Under Armour signed Curry in 2013, stealing him away from Nike; he also took an equity stake in the latest deal extension.

Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry and Under Armour have launched his own division: Curry Brand. New shoes release on Dec. 11. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 30, 2020

“We wanted to make sure we did this as close as possible to the NBA season finally launching (Dec. 22). And the fact that we’re launching in between Black Friday and the holidays we think is very opportune,” Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk told CNBC.

“This also gives Stephen something to really engage in. He’ll be actively involved in the development of the product. And we’re so excited to see one of our athletes being so involved in the product.”