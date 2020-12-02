Donald Trump is having a hard time grasping the fact that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

During a press conferenced on Thanksgiving he was asked if he’s going to attend Biden’s inauguration to which he responded, “I don’t want to say that yet. I mean, I know the answer. I’ll be honest, I know the answer.”

Although Trump didn’t officially concede, The Daily Beast reports that sources close to him says he plans to “reclaim” the White House once the Biden-Harris administration completed their first term.

“I 100% believe Donald Trump will win this election in the end,” Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and Minnesota co-chair for Trump 2020, told The Daily Beast. “But any day that we can have President Trump as our president is a blessing. So if that would happen, yes, I would fully support any opportunity for him to serve the American people for as many terms as possible.”

Do you think Trump should just stick to his day job or run against Kanye West again in 2024?