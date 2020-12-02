Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started beefing a few years ago after Tyrese made it clear that he wasn’t here for The Rock getting a spin-off.

“Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka 7 Bucks producing partner for making The Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU,” the singer tweeted in 2017, per CinemaBlend. “And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah… it’s about #TeamDewayne. 3 yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch?”

Johnson was also beefing with Vin Diesel, and it’s unclear if that played a part in his tension with Gibson. But things have cooled down between the two.

“Me and ‘The Rock’ peaced up, by the way,” he revealed during a virtual appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz. “We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago.”

“It was great,” Tyrese added.

It’s rumored that the low ratings from the 2017 film The Fate of the Furious pushed the studio to produce the Hobbs & Shaw movie starring The Rock and Idris Elba. As a result, the ninth Fast and Furious installment, which included the original gang was pushed to 2020.

“What’s interesting about the ‘Fast and the Furious’ is: It’s not about any of us individually,” he said. “We’re like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say ‘he and she looks like me.’”

“I just could not make it about me,” he said of a potential spin-off for his character. “That’s been really strange.”