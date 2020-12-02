With life still in a virtual state, UnitedMasters has announced the second SelectCon of 2020 for December 9 and 10. The event follows the success of the inaugural event in July, bringing in over 1 million people.



The two-day virtual conference is presented by CashApp and aids the current and future generations of independent creators. The conference will forecast trends in music, technology, and creativity in 2021 and beyond.



The conference is in partnership with Twitch and will include information on label deals, music curation, monetization of virtual shows, and UnitedMasters’ breakout star Tobe Nwigwe sitting down to unpack what it is to be an activist and an artist.



“Providing tools and resources for independent artists to operationalize their success is essential to our mission,” said Lauren Wirtzer-Seawood, President of UnitedMasters. “With a 344% increase in artists on our platform since the start of 2020, there is a clear hunger for independence, and UnitedMasters is here to provide the information and platform for artists to find commercial, financial and creative success.”



The conference will be streamed on Twitch and at https://selectcon.unitedmasters.com/. To RSVP and learn more about this year’s programming visit: https://selectcon.unitedmasters.com/