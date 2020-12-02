Words by: Sentwali Holder
Fans of Vivica A. Fox can end their 2020 woes with a bang with Ion Television’s upcoming marathon A Very Vivica Christmas. This Tuesday, the broadcast network posted it will serve an all-day taste of the Independence Day and Kill Bill actress’ fresh Ion vacation titles, next week on December 6, leading up to the premiere of Fox’s new vacation film Christmas Together.
The slate includes A Wedding for Christmas, A Husband of Christmas, A Christmas Cruise, and Christmas Matchmakers. Fox not only toplined all the films but produced them alongside Hybrid.
Written by Jay Cirpriani and directed by David DeCoteau, Christmas Together follows a broken-hearted painter from New York and a West Coast widower, as they navigate the holiday season, thanks to the latter’s young daughter and an innocent scheme. Anna Marie Dobbins stars as the painter, Ava, and Marc Hermann toplines as the widower, with Mason and Rylie Coe starring as Mason’s daughter. Fox plays Deb, a neighbor with good vibes who closely watches yet encourages the relationship to blossom between the three leading characters.
Watch a full ”A Very Vivica Christmas” movie marathon schedule below.
Dec. 6, at 11/10c AM – A Wedding for Christmas
Dec. 6, at 1/12c AM – A Husband for Christmas
Dec. 6, at 3/2c AM – A Christmas Cruise
Dec. 6, at 5/4c AM – Christmas Matchmakers
Dec. 6, at 7/6c AM – Christmas Together