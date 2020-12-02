Patti Labelle is moving sweet potato pies like it’s packs! Walmart reports that the signature dessert was flying off the shelves on Thanksgiving.

According to a spokesperson for Walmart, the department store sold a whopping 36,000 pies daily. Making that 1,500 pies an hour.

“With Thanksgiving just around the corner, ‘Patti Pie’ is expected to remain at the top of customer’s lists when shopping for their holiday meal,” the spokesperson said.

Pattie Labelle’s pies became a viral sensation five years ago when social media influencer, James Wright, gave the dessert a glowing review.

In addition to her pies, the iconic singer’s line has other tasty treats like Southern buttermilk pie, peach cobbler, bread pudding, and banana pudding.

Have you ever had Pattie’s Pies?