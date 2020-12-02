Lil Yachty is adding cryptocurrency to his portfolio.

The global cryptocurrency market is worth about $500 billion right now and Forbes reported that the rapper is launching a self-named currency called “YachtyCoin.”

The currency of the YachtyCoin will be “social tokens” and can be used to purchase his work and trade.

Lil Boat’s Ethereum-based token will debut on the Swiss-based platform Fyooz. The “Oprah’s Bank Account” rapper is giving his fans, which translate to 20 million followers on social media and 10 million monthly listeners, the chance to become investors/shareholders in his career.

“For all my fans outside the US, I partnered w/ @fyooz_io to make history. My lawyer is making me disclose that I’m being paid. If you want to buy access to me #YachtyCoin is coming soon only on the Fyooz App #fyz,” Lil Yachty tweeted.

YachtyCoin isn’t a rapper’s first time dabbling in cryptocurrency. Lil Yachty is following the footsteps of Nas, who is an investor in the cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase. Akon’s city in Senegal will operate using his Akoin currency. Even the late Nipsey Hussle was involved in cryptocurrency in 2018 after Marc Ecko told him to use it for his Marathon Clothing store.

“The hip-hop culture shouldn’t be left out like we always are,” Nipsey tells XXL. “Our influence is leveraged, but we’re always left out until it’s too late. That’s why I thought it was important to be involved as an entrepreneur and to be vocal and bring it to the hip-hop consciousness, so that people who have resources and assets available can participate.”

