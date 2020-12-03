Preeminent artist-first music streaming platform, Audiomack is leveling the playing field for independent artists around the world by opening up its direct monetization program called The Audiomack Monetization Program(AMP).

AMP allows creators to generate revenue from their streams that they can invest back into their careers. AMP makes it simple to enroll, see earnings, and get paid out.

Today, The Audiomack Monetization Program will be opened up to authenticated creators in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Audiomack aims to expand the program to Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America in early 2021, with additional regions coming soon.

“Opening up the Audiomack Monetization Program (AMP) for all creators is a milestone we have been working toward for years,” said David Ponte, Audiomack Co-Founder and CMO. “Uploading to Audiomack is often the first step for artists trying to build an audience and a music career, and now it will be the first place they monetize their work. Enabling independent artists to get paid for their streams joins our growing list of tools and services available to creators at no cost.”

Some of the most influential artists of today have utilized AMP as a stepping-stone to critical mass. In its initial beta phase in 2019, the program attracted future superstars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Durk, and Flume to name a few. They each adopted the program and leveraged it in order to reach the Audiomack community and beyond. These artists and many more have benefited immensely from the beta, and their success speaks to the power of AMP. The first step in direct monetization is authentication. Operating with complete transparency and democratizing music like never before, creators may apply for authentication now. Requirements are at least two uploads and 1,000 plays. To learn more about authentication and how to apply, click here.