Casanova was one of the people named in a racketeering indictment. The New York Times reports that the Brooklyn native surrendered himself at a Midtown South precinct in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

The FBI announced the charges earlier this week which include conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

17 other members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang members were also charged and already in custody.

Advertisement

Casanova hasn’t publicly commented on the situation but he is reportedly no longer at large.

The “Don’t Run” rapper’s girlfriend and baby’s mother, Swaggy Jazzy, has been silent but that didn’t stop trolls from spamming her comments.

There’s a video floating on the Internet that suggests Jazzy’s best friend dropped the dime on Cas, but the date of the interrogation video is unclear considering that Star recently came home from a bid.