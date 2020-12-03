As new updates are released about the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified one of the most important coronavirus restrictions.

If you’re exposed to COVID, you no longer have to quarantine for 14 days like we’ve been advised to do for the past 10 months. The CDC advises quarantining for seven days if a COVID-19 test comes back negative and 10 days after exposure with no symptoms.

They’re hoping that the loosened restrictions will encourage people to comply.

“Reducing the length of quarantine may make it easier for people to take this critical public health step,” said Henry Walke, a CDC COVID-19 incident manager, per The Hill.

The ideal amount of days in quarantine is still 14 days but following “extensive modeling” medical professionals learned the virus is less likely to spread in its final days.

The CDC still wants people to get tested for COVID regularly, wear face coverings, and social distance. The organization also emphasized that “testing does not eliminate all risk.”

Walke adds, “Avoid these crowded indoor spaces,” including restaurants and indoor gatherings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to six presidents, says the fight against the dealy respiratory virus is far from over in an interview with The Grio.

“Well, we’re in a very precarious situation in that if you look at the slope, the trajectory of the curve that’s gone up now in what I would consider the third surge that we’ve had – the first one, as you remember, was in the very early spring in the northeastern part of the country, dominated by the New York metropolitan area,” Fauci told theGrio.