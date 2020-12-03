Just in case you were craving a whiff of Drake at any given moment. The rapper has unveiled a new scent from his anticipated Better World Fragrance House with “Carby Musk,” a candle crafted to smell like the OVO honcho himself.

Per reports, Carby Musk is a blend of notes of musk, amber, cashmere, suede, and velvet all inspired by Drake’s natural aroma. “Introspective as an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self,” reads one description of Carby Musk’s.

Carby Musk is one among a line of five signature scents from the Better World Fragrance House. Others include Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. Currently, the collection is not yet available to the general public on the official site.

Drake is only the latest celebrity to cash in on his signature scent. More recently, Travis Scott unveiled his collaboration with cult fragrance brand BYREDO via the TRAVX “Space Range” fragrance collection. The scent, available in both candle and fragrance, boasts the smell of “space” and has already sold out. Earlier in the year, Erykah Badu notably led the charge with an incense inspired by the scent of her lady parts, selling out in under 20 minutes.