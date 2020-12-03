It seems like the Feds are doing a sweep in Hip Hop before this tumultuous year comes to an end. The Chicago Tribune reported that the rapper and his team were accused of using stolen identifications to charge more than $1 million of luxury goods and services over a four-year period.

Herb’s promoter and manager Antonio “T-Glo” Strong, Chicago rapper Joe Rodeo and alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorrells and Terrence Bender were also charged for allegedly using fraudulent information to travel on private jets, limousine rides, exotic car rentals, a vacation at a villa in Jamaica and two designer puppies.

Herbo’s team released a statement via The Shade Room denying all allegations and reassuring that the PTSD rapper plans to fully cooperate. “G Herbo has been charged with several offenses in Massachusetts, however, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court.” The statement continues, “Herbo has legal representation in Massachusetts via Prince Lobel, whose team has reached out to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts to make arrangements for Herbo’s appearance. G Herbo will appear in Massachusetts whenever he is required either in person or via Zoom.”

Advertisement

The 14-count indictment cites G Herbo’s manager as the ring leader of the $1.5 million fraud that includes the use of “aliases and other people’s identities.” T-Glo surrendered before Thanksgiving on November 24th.

This news comes after the Chicago native made it on Forbes’ prestigious 30 under 30 list. “NEVER PAID ATTENTION 2 ACCOLADES…CAN”T START NOW … & I CAN”T STOP NOW!!” he wrote sharing the good news on Instagram on Monday.