According to several confirmed reports, Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was found dead on the side of the road near her home in Houston on Saturday after being reported missing. She was 26 years old.

Even though Sharkey’s body was found with no signs of trauma and a cause of death has yet to be determined, her family suggests that her death was caused by some form of foul play.

“There is nothing to me that suggests that this was an accident,” Alexis’ mother Stacey Robinault said. “And there’s nothing to me that suggests anything else, other than that this was done to her. And I believe that in my mother’s gut.”

Sharkey was reported missing the same day that her body was found in the bushes by a road worker on Saturday.