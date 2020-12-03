J.Cole’s signature basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer, is now available to hoopers and fans in a new colorway, “Ebony and Ivory.”



The sneaker was first seen on the foot of Cole himself during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago and leverages the “RS foam” running system and innovative RS technology for superior on-court mobility.

The classic black and white colorway also brings in the signature “DREAMER” logo of J.Cole and will be seen on the court when the 2021 NBA season tips off on December 22.



Retailing for $125, the RS-Dreamer Ebony and Ivory will be available starting December 4 at 10 a.m. EST at Foot Locker, the PUMA NYC Store, and on PUMA.com.



Check out the sneaker below.