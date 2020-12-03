NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will star in a new docuseries that will highlight his journey to becoming a household NBA name in a crazy season.



The docuseries will be called Promiseland and is set to drop in 2021. Promiseland is a six-part series and is created and directed by Dexton Deboree, founder of Falkon and visionary behind the award-winning feature film, Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1. The series will highlight Morant’s rising star from high-school prospect to a must-see NBA talent.



The series is a joint project from the production teams of DLP Media Group, Deboree’s Falkon Entertainment, RTG Features, and Interscope Films, and is currently in post-production, with the filmmakers also in discussions with buyers and distributors.

“With the global pandemic and civil unrest in America acting as a backdrop for this season, the series went far beyond that of simply a basketball story, revealing a side of Ja we could have never anticipated,” says Deboree, creator/director of Promiseland. “We quite literally witness him become a man, find his voice amid the social landscape, and powerfully step into the shoes of a shining role model for both his community and for his generation. We went into this knowing Ja was something special, but emerge now believing he’s truly one of a kind.”



The series began before the 2019-20 NBA season and went inside the Orlando bubble with Morant.



“It was incredibly important to find a way to keep cameras rolling through everything,” says Mike Hughes, founder and CEO of DLP Media Group (ESPN 30 for 30’s LANCE, Rodman: For Better or Worse, Pony Excess). “You only get one chance to capture a moment like this, and Ja became an incredible lens to view the changing world.”

Promiseland will feature more NBA stars and additional rookies in the future.



“This series shines a deeply personal light on dreams unfolding and being realized in real time,” says Aron Phillips, COO of RTG Features. “It’s a rite of passage moment with tremendous stakes.”

Advertisement