Jack Harlow is riding a wave. “WHAT’S POPPIN” blazed through the year, being heard everywhere from radio to ESPN and he has another hit on his hand with “Tyler Herro.” Now it’s album time.



Harlow hit Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 2) and revealed he will be releasing his debut album. The release will be called Thats What They All Say and is set to release on December 11.

Thats What They All Say



MY DEBUT ALBUM



out on December 11th



Thats What They All Say

MY DEBUT ALBUM

out on December 11th

Recently, Harlow hit the stage at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards to perform both of his hit singles. You can see the new performance below.