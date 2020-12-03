Wednesday (Dec. 2) would have been Juice WRLD’s 22nd birthday. Before his tragic death, Juice and Bleacher Report collaborated with the NBA to remix an iconic Chicago Bulls jersey for fans.



The Juice WRLD x Chicago Bulls collection dropped on his birthday to celebrate the legacy he left behind. As a part of the collection’s release, Bleacher Report will make a donation to the Live Free 999 Fund, a charity established by Juice WRLD’s mother in his honor.



You can grab the collection here and see the pieces below.

We collaborated with the late Juice WRLD on an exclusive jersey as part of the NBA Remix Collection before his passing.



We’ll be making a donation to Live Free 999 Fund—the charity Juice’s mom Carmela Wallace established in his honor #LLJW



R.I.P. https://t.co/Czvf7WrSRq pic.twitter.com/ynWlXTrzaF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 2, 2020